PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.78 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

