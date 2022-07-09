iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

