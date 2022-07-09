iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $390.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

