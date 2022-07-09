Avestar Capital LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

