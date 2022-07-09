Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 82,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 466,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

