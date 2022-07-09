Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.