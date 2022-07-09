Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 114,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

