Bailard Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NKE opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

