Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,667 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,088,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.