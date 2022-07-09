Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

