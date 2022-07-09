Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $217.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

