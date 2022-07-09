Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $498.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.81 and a 200 day moving average of $578.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.59 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

