EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 19,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $175.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,643,555.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,010 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

