Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $208.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average of $266.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

