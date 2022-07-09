Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,056 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

