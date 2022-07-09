Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,556 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $389.44 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.06. The company has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.