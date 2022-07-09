Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,663 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $389.44 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.48 and its 200 day moving average is $448.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

