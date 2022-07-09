Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 313 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

