Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $13.90 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $263.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

