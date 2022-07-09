Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,837 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

