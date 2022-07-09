Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 65,095 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 350.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,095 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.