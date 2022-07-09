Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16,408.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.21.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

