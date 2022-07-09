Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,460,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

