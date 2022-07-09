Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.29 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average of $208.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

