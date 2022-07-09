Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

