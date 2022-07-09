Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $263.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.78 and its 200-day moving average is $273.67. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.