Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

