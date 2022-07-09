Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.