Avestar Capital LLC Has $615,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 177,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

