Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,461 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.18.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

