Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.12 and its 200-day moving average is $226.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

