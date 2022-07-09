Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,097 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

