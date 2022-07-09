CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,173,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 102.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME opened at $208.90 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average of $223.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

