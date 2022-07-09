Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 23,415 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,441,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $128.72 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

