Bailard Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.48.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.