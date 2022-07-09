Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,821 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

Tesla stock opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $729.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $879.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

