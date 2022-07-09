Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

