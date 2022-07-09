Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Shares of AMD opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

