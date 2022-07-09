Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $229,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.