Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 3,235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 117,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 189,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 95,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.