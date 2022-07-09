Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.