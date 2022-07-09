Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $252.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

