Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

