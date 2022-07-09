Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

