Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $208.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

