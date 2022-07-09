Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 636.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

EL stock opened at $251.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

