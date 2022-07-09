Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $183.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.