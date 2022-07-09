Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $183.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

