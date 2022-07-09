Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

