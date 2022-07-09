ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,210,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 240,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.86 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $127.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.